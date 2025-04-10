Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 50,299 Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Trading Up 8.5 %

GSAT opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -667.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Globalstar from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $4.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globalstar from $14.85 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In related news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $156,977.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,084.10. This represents a 36.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 209,546 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,718,975.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 790,097 shares in the company, valued at $17,792,984.44. This represents a 36.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 259,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,726 and sold 34,257 shares valued at $755,528. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

