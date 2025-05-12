LRI Investments LLC Buys 3,211 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 272.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 220,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 193,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DELL stock opened at $96.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.