SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.67 and last traded at $44.81, with a volume of 611000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

