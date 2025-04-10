Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) were up 37.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 532,553,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 212,051,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Oracle Power Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.
About Oracle Power
Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Oracle Power
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.