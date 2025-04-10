iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.90 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 107128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

