Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $28.41, with a volume of 440683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URNM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 299,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

