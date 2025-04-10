KeyCorp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 222.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 113,820.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10,320.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 61,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

