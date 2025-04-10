12,637 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,141,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,779,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,804,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of DOC opened at $18.63 on Thursday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.