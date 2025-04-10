Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $275.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RL. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.43.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $208.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.