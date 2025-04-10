FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $21,840,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,180 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.82. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.