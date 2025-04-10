Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,946 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,946 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 5.79% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $62,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $92.48 on Thursday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

