Christopher Wiese Sells 20,530 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $14,576.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,194,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,833.01. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Vault alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,412 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $5,595.68.

Energy Vault Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Energy Vault

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.