Christopher Wiese Sells 20,530 Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Wiese sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $14,576.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,194,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,833.01. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Christopher Wiese also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 7th, Christopher Wiese sold 3,412 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $5,595.68.
Energy Vault Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NRGV opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Trading of Energy Vault
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Energy Vault from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Energy Vault Company Profile
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.
