Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of IJS stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
