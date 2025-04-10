Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) CFO Sells $16,734.90 in Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $16,734.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,899.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Molly Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Molly Henderson sold 6,583 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $43,381.97.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $308.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.35. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 49,000.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,304,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 137,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

