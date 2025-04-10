Christopher Morris Acquires 1,380,000 Shares of Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris acquired 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$996,360.00 ($615,037.04).

Smart Parking Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94.

Smart Parking Company Profile

Smart Parking Limited engages in the design, development, and management of parking management solutions in New Zealand, Australia, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Parking Management, Technology, and Research and Development segments. The company provides parking management services for cars using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) camera systems that are designed to monitor private car parks for businesses.

