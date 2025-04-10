Christopher Morris Acquires 1,380,000 Shares of Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Stock

Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Morris acquired 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$996,360.00 ($615,037.04).
Smart Parking Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a P/E ratio of 91.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.94.
Smart Parking Company Profile
