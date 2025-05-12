Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $329,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 175,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,064.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 83,799 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in DTE Energy by 1,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock opened at $135.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

