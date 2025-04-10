Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA) Insider Acquires A$24,863.23 in Stock

Change Financial Limited (ASX:CCA – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Sam acquired 478,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,347.67).

Geoffrey Sam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Geoffrey Sam purchased 407,594 shares of Change Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$24,863.23 ($15,347.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.81.

About Change Financial

Change Financial Limited, a fintech company, offers payment as a service solutions in South East Asia, Oceania, Latin America, the United States, and internationally. It provides Vertexon PaaS, a physical and virtual card issuing and transaction processing platform; and PaySim, payment testing solution.

