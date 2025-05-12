Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after purchasing an additional 144,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,430,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,903,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $571.20 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $540.92 and a 200-day moving average of $593.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

