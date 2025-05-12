MJP Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 5,222 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625,142 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $53.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

