Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Edwards Lifesciences stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 40,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,691.20. This trade represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock worth $6,492,703. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

