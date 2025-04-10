BKV (NYSE:BKV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 691041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BKV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BKV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

BKV Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Analysts predict that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BKV news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,274.96. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ethan Ngo sold 21,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $435,290.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,900.72. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,667 shares of company stock valued at $851,490.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,728,000.

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

