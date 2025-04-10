ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 3,301 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 358.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 723,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 824,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 574,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.10. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.14%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

