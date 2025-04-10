Invesco Ltd. Buys 682,532 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,532 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of Leidos worth $378,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This trade represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair cut shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.79.

Leidos Trading Up 4.7 %

Leidos stock opened at $139.60 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average is $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

