Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,444,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,865 shares.The stock last traded at $331.36 and had previously closed at $329.49.
The stock has a market cap of $331.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.71.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
