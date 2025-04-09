Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,444,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,224,865 shares.The stock last traded at $331.36 and had previously closed at $329.49.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $331.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.71.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,539,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.