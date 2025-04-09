Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Paymentus (PAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Paymentus (NYSE: PAY):

4/4/2025 – Paymentus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Paymentus was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Paymentus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2025 – Paymentus had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2025 – Paymentus had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paymentus Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PAY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. 131,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paymentus news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAY. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Paymentus during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

