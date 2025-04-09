United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.21. 235,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 897,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRKS. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.61.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. The trade was a 38.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

