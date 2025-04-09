IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.72. 35,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 162,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $841.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.23.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Institutional Trading of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

