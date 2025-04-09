Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,024.50 ($51.42) and last traded at GBX 4,117 ($52.61), with a volume of 3859119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,215.50 ($53.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($80.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($79.75).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,818.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,889.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of £86.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,820 ($61.59) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($31,780.22). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($64.86), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($40,278.51). 14.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.