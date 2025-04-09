Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,024.50 ($51.42) and last traded at GBX 4,117 ($52.61), with a volume of 3859119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,215.50 ($53.87).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($80.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,241.25 ($79.75).
In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,820 ($61.59) per share, with a total value of £24,871.20 ($31,780.22). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($64.86), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($40,278.51). 14.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
