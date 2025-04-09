Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17), with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Walker Crips Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.90.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

