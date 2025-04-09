Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 4.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.51 and last traded at C$4.41. 3,261,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,563,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.09.

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation bought 105,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$519,409.80. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

