Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valneva (VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/9/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/24/2025 – Valneva had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/21/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Valneva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Valneva Trading Up 5.3 %
VALN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 2,394,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335. Valneva SE has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
