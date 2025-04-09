Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Valneva (VALN)

Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2025 – Valneva had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Valneva had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Valneva had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Valneva Trading Up 5.3 %

VALN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 2,394,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,335. Valneva SE has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $516.82 million, a PE ratio of -48.92 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Valneva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

