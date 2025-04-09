Insider Buying: Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) insider Sandy Nairn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($36,033.73).

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GOT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.60). 25,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.08. Global Opportunities Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 269.40 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.01). The company has a market cap of £82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1,484.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Global Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

