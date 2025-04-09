JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

COF stock opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.