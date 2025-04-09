Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,376 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,376 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $96,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.13. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $49.59.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

