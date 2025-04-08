Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 259.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Xylem Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XYL opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.01. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

