Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,782,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 760,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $52.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

