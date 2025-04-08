EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Stock Position Raised by Abacus FCF Advisors LLC

Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.44 and its 200-day moving average is $449.98. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $545.30. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

