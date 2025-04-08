Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 349.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRK. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 5.4 %

AMRK opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $485.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.41.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

