Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.52 and traded as high as $37.25. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 14,150 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $185.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Point Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old Point Financial by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 263,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

