Trek Financial LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

