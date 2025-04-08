Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Perspective Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CATX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Lifesci Capital raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Williamson III purchased 22,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $50,375.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,799.99. This represents a 45.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor acquired 22,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This represents a 58.96 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 115,696 shares of company stock worth $256,344 over the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.