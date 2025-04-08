Aristides Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 14,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

NHS opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.81%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

