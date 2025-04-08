12,700 Shares in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Purchased by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after buying an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,209,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,598 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.09. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANAB

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.