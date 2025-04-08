Aristides Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Pyxis Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYXS. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 41.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,405,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 208,344 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.14.

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pyxis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

