Promising Airline Stocks To Follow Today – April 7th

Zscaler, United Airlines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares that represent an ownership interest in companies providing air transportation services for passengers and freight. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, global travel demand, and regulatory environments, making them a dynamic investment tied closely to the aviation industry’s operational and financial health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.30. 2,848,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,549. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -719.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $194.78.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.31. 6,318,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.21.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.50. 35,586,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,517,316. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

