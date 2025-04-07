Promising Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 7th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that use biological processes and technological advancements to develop medical, agricultural, or industrial products. These stocks can be volatile due to the regulatory and research risks involved, but they also offer high growth potential as innovations in biotechnology continue to progress. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE:TMO traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $433.41. 1,958,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,928. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $411.12 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. 4,561,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,771,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.18. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. 3,494,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,349. Danaher has a one year low of $165.17 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.73.

