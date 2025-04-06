Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($18.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.99) by ($11.56), Zacks reports. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 180.79% and a negative net margin of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $885.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,400.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc engages in the development and sale of cellular-based communications platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and internationally. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, enterprise customers, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

