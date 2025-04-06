Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($18.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.99) by ($11.56), Zacks reports. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 180.79% and a negative net margin of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
Siyata Mobile stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $885.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,400.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
