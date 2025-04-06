Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $184.52 and last traded at $189.54, with a volume of 94154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.88.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total transaction of $518,949.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,123.52. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $70,467.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,719.22. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,341 shares of company stock valued at $663,041 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

