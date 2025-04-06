First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,326,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the previous session’s volume of 745,967 shares.The stock last traded at $24.86 and had previously closed at $24.82.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,963,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,903,000 after buying an additional 1,644,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,827,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,987,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,211,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,809,000 after acquiring an additional 921,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 133.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,246,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after acquiring an additional 711,314 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.