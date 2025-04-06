Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $16.30 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,162 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,302,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,073,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,080.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,681.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $1,105.65 and a one year high of $2,402.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,823.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,988.91.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.